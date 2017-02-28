The Portland Trail Blazers' Treasure Chest Watch

Jan 25, 2017; Portland, OR, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum reacts after making a three-point basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the fourth quarter at the Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer-USA TODAY Sports With the Blazers currently sitting 10th in the Western Conference, their season can go one of two ways: Fight for 8th or Tank City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rip City Project.