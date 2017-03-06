The Blazers Have Potential on Their Bench

The Portland Trail Blazers currently sit a game-and-a-half out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference with just over 20 games remaining in the 2016-17 regular season, while simultaneously being only a game-and-a-half out of a tie for 12th place. Regardless of this season's outcome, Blazer fans are already eager to see what the future holds for what is for the league's youngest roster that also holds three first round picks in its possession.

