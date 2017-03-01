Sure shot: Cavs acquire Korver, compl...

Sure shot: Cavs acquire Korver, complete deal with Hawks

Read more: MyFoxAtlanta

Two days after agreeing to the deal, the Cleveland Cavaliers completed a trade with Atlanta for Kyle Korver, one of the league's best 3-point shooters, who will be able to spot up on the perimeter and wait for LeBron James to pass him the ball. The Cavs sent forward Mike Dunleavy, guard Mo Williams, cash and a protected future first-round draft pick to the Hawks for Korver, a 14-year veteran whose ability to come off screens and deep range challenges defenses.

