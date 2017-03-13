Spurs roll to easy victory over Warriors

1 hr ago Read more: The China Post

Patty Mills had 21 points as the San Antonio Spurs rolled to a 107-85 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night in a game short on star power to pull within a half-game of the NBA's top record. The big showdown between the league's top two teams turned into a huge letdown with both teams missing their star players.

