Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge to face more...

Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge to face more heart tests Monday, Popovich says

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: My San Antonio

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said power forward LaMarcus Aldridge will undergo further testing Monday to determine the cause of the minor heart arrhythmia he suffered during Thursday's game at Oklahoma City. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said power forward LaMarcus Aldridge will undergo further testing Monday to determine the cause of the minor heart arrhythmia he suffered during Thursday's game at Oklahoma City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My San Antonio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16) Jan '17 Do Phart 2
News Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fartman 2
Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Ripcity503 1
News Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14) Jul '14 Ted Haggard s Mas... 1
News Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14) Jul '14 sam 2
News Parker leaves with tight hamstring, won't return (May '14) May '14 Emily 1
News After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14) May '14 The Water Bouy 6
See all Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,960 • Total comments across all topics: 279,519,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC