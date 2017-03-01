Spurs beat Timberwolves in OT, clinch playoff spot
Kawhi Leonard had 34 points and 10 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs overcame a listless start to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 97-90 in overtime Saturday night. San Antonio wrapped up its 20th straight playoff spot with the victory.
