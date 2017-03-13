Saturday's NBA Capsules

Saturday's NBA Capsules

12 hrs ago Read more: Fulton Sun

Russell Westbrook had 28 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to help the Oklahoma City Thunder roll past the Sacramento Kings 110-94 on Saturday. The Thunder won their fifth straight - the longest current streak in the NBA - and moved into a tie for fifth place in the Western Conference, pending the result of the Los Angeles Clippers' game against Cleveland later Saturday.

