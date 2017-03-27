Rubio scores career-high 33 as Wolves...

Rubio scores career-high 33 as Wolves beat Lakers 119-104

5 hrs ago

Ricky Rubio had a career-high 33 points, 10 assists and five rebounds and Karl-Anthony Towns scored 32 points to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 119-104 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. Rubio shot 4 of 5 on 3-pointers and Andrew Wiggins scored 27 points for the Timberwolves , who have now won more games than they did last season.

