Robin Lopez, Serge Ibaka tossed after fight

One night after the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder engaged in a pretty standard brand of NBA pushing/shoving/non-fisticuffs , there were honest-to-goodness punches thrown with real-deal malice behind them in Toronto on Tuesday, when Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez and Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka got heated enough to throw hands late in the third quarter. With the Bulls continuing their somewhat mystifying mastery over the Raptors, All-Star shooting guard Jimmy Butler splashed through a 3-pointer to increase the Bulls' lead to 16 points, 88-72.

