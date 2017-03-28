Robin Lopez, Serge Ibaka get 1-game suspensions for fighting
The Toronto Raptors fought and scrapped their way to their first victory over the Chicago Bulls in years. Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic and Raptors assistant coach Jamaal Magloire were also assessed technical fouls.
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1 Dead, Several Injured In Cincinnati Nightclub...
|Mon
|Night Phartz
|2
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Do Phart
|2
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
|Parker leaves with tight hamstring, won't return (May '14)
|May '14
|Emily
|1
