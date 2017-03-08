Rescheduled game hurts Portland Trail...

Rescheduled game hurts Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves to Utah Jazz advantage

The National Basketball Association announced today that the March 6 game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves, which was postponed due to unsafe playing conditions on the arena floor, has been rescheduled for Monday, April 3 at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET at Target Center. That's the original schedule for these three teams.

