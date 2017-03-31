Relationship between Nuggets' Michael Malone and Charlotte's Steve Clifford extends back decades
Nuggets coach Michael Malone and Hornets coach Steve Clifford were colleagues when they worked as assistants under Jeff Van Gundy with the Knicks in the early 2000s. By then, Malone had calmed down.
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1 Dead, Several Injured In Cincinnati Nightclub...
|Mar 27
|Night Phartz
|2
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Do Phart
|2
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
|Parker leaves with tight hamstring, won't return (May '14)
|May '14
|Emily
|1
