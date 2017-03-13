Queen's Gaels make it to Fredericton for University Cup with just hours to spare
The start time for the University Cup quarter-final between the Queen's Gaels and the University of New Brunswick Varsity Reds has been changed after inclement weather created travel issues. Organizers said the teams will face off Thursday at 8 p.m. local time - one hour later than originally scheduled - at the Aitken University Centre in Fredericton.
