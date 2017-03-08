Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards: Live updates, score, game chat

The Blazers have won a season-high four consecutive games, thanks in large part to the incredible play of center Jusuf Nurkic , who has been a revelation since the Blazers acquired him in a trade before the All-Star break. Nurkic is averaging 16.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.6 steals with the Blazers, who have gone 5-3 since his arrival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.