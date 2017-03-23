Online : Watch a live stream on NBA League Pass About the Blazers : Portland defeated the New York Knicks 110-95 Thursday night at the Moda Center, winning for the ninth time in the last 12 games. The Blazers' 9-3 March record is the third-best in the NBA behind the San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks, who are 10-3.

