Portland Trail Blazers too hot for San Antonio Spurs

15 hrs ago

The Portland Trail Blazers produced one of their best performances of the NBA season to beat the San Antonio Spurs. Just 24 hours after a disappointing loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, Damian Lillard's 36 points inspired a 110-106 win over the Western Conference's second-placed outfit.

