Portland Trail Blazers' Ed Davis to have shoulder surgery, miss rest of season
The team announced that veteran big man Ed Davis will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder to repair an injured labrum and miss the rest of the season. Davis has not publically complained about shoulder pain this season, but, according to a release from the team, he originally injured his left shoulder last season and it has progressively worsened.
