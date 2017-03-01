Portland Trail Blazers beat Brooklyn Nets 130-116: Rapid reaction
The Blazers defeated the woeful Brooklyn Nets 130-116 Saturday night at the Moda Center, claiming their second consecutive victory and inching ever so slightly up the Western Conference standings. The Blazers moved within 1 1/2 games of the Denver Nuggets for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference with 21 games left.
