Portland overcomes Westbrook's 45-point game

Damian Lillard had 33 points, including a key three-pointer with just under three minutes to go, and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied for a 114-109 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night. Russell Westbrook scored 45 points on 12-of-36 shooting for the visiting Thunder, who had their four-game winning streak snapped.

