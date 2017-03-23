Police officer, three other people killed in Wisconsin shooting rampage

The Cougar softball team's game with Iowa Western Community Co... Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez and Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka were each suspended one game for their role in a fight between the two teams on Tue... - The head of the union representing U.S. Border Patrol agents said Wednesday that a wall along the southern border was only necessary in "strategic locatio... -- TV icon and Dancing with the Stars fan William Shatner hasn't revealed which one of this season's celebrities he's rooting for, but there'... -- The Virgin America name is embarking on its final voyage.The parent company of Alaska Airlines announced Wednesday that it would be phasing out Virgin's nam... -- A once-prominent drug executive was convicted today of racketeering and fraud but acquitted of murder for his role running the company that allegedly produced cont... Newcomer Luke Combs continues an ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.