Overreacting to Nurkic (Pt. 3) Does Portland Need a Great Center?

Quick Quiz: What do Amir Johnson, Zaza Pachulia, Tristan Thompson, Clint Capela, Marcin Gortat and Dewayne Dedmon have in common? Give Up? I will re-phrase the question: Who is the best starting center on the top 3 teams in each conference? Hint: He plays for the Wizards. NBA teams are in a constant search for 3 precious commodities: franchise point guard, star, and franchise center.

