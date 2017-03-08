Nurkic leads Trail Blazers over 76ers 114-108

Portland Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless and forward Al-Farouq Aminu block out Philadelphia 76ers forward Robert Covington during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, March 9, 2017. less Portland Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless and forward Al-Farouq Aminu block out Philadelphia 76ers forward Robert Covington during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, ... more Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is fouled by Philadelphia 76ers guard TJ McConnell as he shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, March 9, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.