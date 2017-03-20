Nuggets lose heartbreaker in Houston ...

Nuggets lose heartbreaker in Houston as James Harden hits game-winner

For the second time in three nights, the ending of a game between the Rockets and Nuggets came down to one player driving to the rim with a chance to lift his team. James Harden followed up a 40-point triple-double by going coast to coast for a go-ahead layup with 2.4 seconds left that handed the Nuggets a 125-124 loss at the Toyota Center.

