Nuggets get wire-to-wire victory over Pacers, remain ahead of Trail Blazers in race

13 hrs ago

INDIANAPOLIS If only the Nuggets could play the Indiana Pacers each game, they'd be one of the best teams in the West. Denver put up an impressive offensive performance against Indiana for the second time this season, this one a 125-117 win Friday on the Pacers' home court at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

