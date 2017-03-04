Nuggets cana t tame hot-shooting Hornets, begin key four-game homestand with loss

Charlotte Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, back, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Jameer Nelson defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Denver. Like a driver leading the field in a NASCAR race, Denver can hear the throttle of the engines roaring close behind as it tries to chug to the finish line in the Western Conference playoff race.

