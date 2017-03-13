Nowitzki, Barnes help Mavericks beat Wizards 112-107

Dirk Nowitzki scored 10 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, Harrison Barnes finished with 22 and the Dallas Mavericks boosted their slim playoff hopes with a 112-107 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. Nicolas Brussino scored eight of his 11 points off the bench in the fourth for the Mavericks, who began the night 3 1/2 games behind Denver for the final postseason spot in the Western Conference.

