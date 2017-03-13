Noel returns but Matthews out in Mavs...

Noel returns but Matthews out in Mavs' game at Wizards

14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Forward Nerlens Noel will return for the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night in Washington, but guard Wesley Matthews is out with a calf injury. The sixth overall pick in the 2013 draft, Noel is averaging 11.3 points and 9.0 rebounds.

