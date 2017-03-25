NBA: John Wall has 37 points in Wizards' 127-115 victory over the Cavaliers
John Wall scored 37 points, Bradley Beal had 27 and the Washington Wizards began a challenging trip by beating LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers , 127-115, on Saturday night. Wall scored 18 points in the first quarter, when the Wizards shot 82%, and Washington held on down the stretch to avenge an overtime loss to the NBA champions last month.
