Morning Tip: Can Anything Shake Spurs?
You knew he wasn't going to say much about his MVP candidacy, his inheriting Tim Duncan's status as the gold standard for the San Antonio Spurs or his amazing lead-taking 3-pointer / lead-preserving chasedown block of James Harden sequence against the Houston Rockets last week that displayed in stark relief why "The Klaw" is the premier two-way player in the game. And that was cool.
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Do Phart
|2
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
|Parker leaves with tight hamstring, won't return (May '14)
|May '14
|Emily
|1
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
