Mirotic scores season-high 28, Bulls beat Pistons

14 hrs ago

Nikola Mirotic scored a season-high 28 points, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Detroit Pistons 117-95 in a matchup between struggling teams fighting for a playoff spot on Wednesday night. Mirotic shot 12 of 15 and made 4 of 6 3-point attempts to lead Chicago to an easy win after dropping eight of 10. Jimmy Butler added 16 points and 12 assists.

