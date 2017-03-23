McCollum has 32, Blazers beat Timberw...

McCollum has 32, Blazers beat Timberwolves 112-100

CJ McCollum scored 32 points and the Portland Trail Blazers continued their push for the playoffs with a 112-100 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night. Damian Lillard added 21 points for the Blazers, who have won 10 of their last 13 games.

