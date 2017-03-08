LSU fires Johnny Jones as men's basketball coach; all 3 assistants let go

LSU head coach Johnny Jones questions a call as LSU takes on USM at Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Tuesday, November 15, 2016. (Photo by Ted Jackson, NOLA.com A source also told The Times-Picayune that assistant coaches Randy Livingston, Robert Kirby and Brendan Suhr have all been let go as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.