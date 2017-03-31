Lillard leads Trail Blazers past Rockets 117-107
Bulls 99, Cavaliers 93: Nikola Mirotic hit six three-pointers and scored 28 points and Jimmy Butler scored 25 as host Chicago beat Cleveland on a night when LeBron James moved past Shaquille O'Neal into seventh place on the NBA's career scoring list. He's embraced the opportunity in Portland and is averaging 15.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.9 blocks in 29.1 minutes per game He's also shooting 51.4 percent from the field on almost 12 shot attempts per game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1 Dead, Several Injured In Cincinnati Nightclub...
|Mar 27
|Night Phartz
|2
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Do Phart
|2
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
|Parker leaves with tight hamstring, won't return (May '14)
|May '14
|Emily
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC