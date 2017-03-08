Lessons in defeat: Sixers encouraged ahead of matchup with Clippers
Asked to explain the 76ers' surprising solid effort against the Portland Trail Blazers, Robert Covington said it was just part of the NBA. "Guys are getting a feel for it," the small forward said.
