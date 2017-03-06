Leonard's 39 points, defense, lead Sp...

Leonard's 39 points, defense, lead Spurs by Harden, Rockets

17 hrs ago Read more: Cybercast News Service

With "MVP!" chants reverberating through the AT&T Center, San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard outdueled Houston's James Harden in the fourth quarter of a battle between two of the league's top players. Leonard scored 39 points, including 17 in the final quarter, and made big plays on both ends in the final 30 seconds as the Spurs rallied for a 112-110 victory over the Rockets on Monday night.

