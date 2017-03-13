Leonard returns after concussion, Aldridge remains out
Spurs All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard will play Monday night against the Atlanta Hawks after successfully completing the NBA's concussion protocol. Leonard suffered a concussion in the second half against Oklahoma City last Thursday after being inadvertently hit in the side of head by Thunder guard Victor Oladipo.
