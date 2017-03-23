Leonard, Aldridge help Spurs topple K...

Leonard, Aldridge help Spurs topple Knicks, 106-98

21 hrs ago

Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points, LaMarcus Aldridge added 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs beat the New York Knicks 106-98 on Saturday night. San Antonio has won four straight heading into home games against Cleveland on Monday and Golden State on Wednesday.

