Lakers Injury News: Larry Nance, Jr. sprains right wrist, X-Rays negative

After taking a tumble in the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, sophomore power forward Larry Nance, Jr. was diagnosed with a sprained right wrist. The team says X-Rays on Nance came back negative, and he will be re-evaluated Monday.

