Kemba Walker scores 30, Hornets rally past Lakers, 109-104

18 hrs ago

Kemba Walker scored 30 points and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:55 to play, and the Charlotte Hornets rallied late for a 109-104 victory over the struggling Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Frank Kaminsky had 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Hornets, who won for just the third time in 16 games.

