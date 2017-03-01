Kemba Walker scores 30, Hornets rally past Lakers, 109-104
Kemba Walker scored 30 points and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:55 to play, and the Charlotte Hornets rallied late for a 109-104 victory over the struggling Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Frank Kaminsky had 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Hornets, who won for just the third time in 16 games.
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Do Phart
|2
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
|Parker leaves with tight hamstring, won't return (May '14)
|May '14
|Emily
|1
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
