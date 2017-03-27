Jusuf Nurkic leads Blazers past old t...

Jusuf Nurkic leads Blazers past old team and into 8th seed

Read more: SFGate

Jusuf Nurkic had a career-high 32 points, with 16 rebounds, against his former team, and C.J. McCollum had 39 as the Trail Blazers beat Denver 122-113 in Portland on Tuesday night to take hold of the eighth seed in the Western Conference. The Blazers have gone 12-7 since Nurkic's arrival Feb. 12. Speaking to the Moda Center crowd after the game, he took a shot at his former team.

Chicago, IL

