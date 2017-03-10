Jusuf Nurkic has career night in Blazers win, gives subtle shade to Nuggets
Jusuf Nurkic has been incredible in Portland after his trade to the Trail Blazers in exchange for Mason Plumlee . Nurkic is shooting better from the free-throw line, he's doubled his assist rate, and he's scoring more points.
