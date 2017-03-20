Hornets hand Hawks 4th straight loss, 105-90
Nicolas Batum and Kemba Walker each had 16 points and the Charlotte Hornets handed the slumping Atlanta Hawks their fourth straight loss, 105-90 on Monday night. Frank Kaminsky provided more strong play off the bench for Charlotte with 14 points and five assists.
