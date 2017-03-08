Heat get past Raptors 104-89, improve...

Heat get past Raptors 104-89, improve to 21-4 in last 25

8 hrs ago

Dion Waiters scored 20 points, Tyler Johnson added 16 and the Miami Heat beat the Toronto Raptors 104-89 on Saturday night, improving to 21-4 over their last 25 games. Dragic played only 41 seconds in the second half, leaving after taking an elbow from Toronto's Cory Joseph.

