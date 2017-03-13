Harden has 40 in triple-double, Rocke...

Harden has 40 in triple-double, Rockets top Nuggets 109-105

James Harden scored 40 points and finished with a triple-double as the Houston Rockets snapped the Denver Nuggets' four-game winning streak with a 109-105 victory Saturday night. With his team trailing 107-105, Nuggets guard Will Barton missed a 3-pointer and a layup in the final 30 seconds.

