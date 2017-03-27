Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors
San Antonio has been its best against the NBA's elite all year long, going 13-2 against the top 4 seeds of each conference and 9-1 against the top 5. In the last PtR night of the season, here's a great offer to watch San Antonio take on Utah, and watch the teams warm up before the game -- from real close. Two of those wins have come over the visiting Warriors , in a pair of meetings with fundamentally different makeups.
