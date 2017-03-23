Future uncertain, Mirotic tries to finish strong
There are 10 games left for the Bulls to push themselves into playoff position and also 10 games for Nikola Mirotic to prove he deserves a chance to return next season. Those two goals aligned Wednesday when Mirotic scored a season-high 28 points as the Bulls rolled past Detroit 117-95.
