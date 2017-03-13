Former Trail Blazer Cliff Robinson re...

Former Trail Blazer Cliff Robinson recovering from brain hemorrhage

Read more: Sporting News

Robinson, 50, said he was doing well after he suffered a "minor brain hemorrhage," but it will take him a while to recover. "I want Trail Blazers fans and friends to know I'm doing well and in the process of getting better," Robinson said in a statement, via the Trail Blazers .

