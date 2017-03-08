Devin Booker hits winning shot, Suns beat Mavericks 100-98
Devin Booker hit a 17-footer with 1.4 seconds left to give the Phoenix Suns a 100-98 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. Booker scored 25 of his 36 points in the second half.
