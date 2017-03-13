DeRozan scores 25 as Raptors beat Mav...

DeRozan scores 25 as Raptors beat Mavericks 100-78

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: TheMonitor.com

Dallas Mavericks guard Yogi Ferrell takes a defensive rebound from Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto on Monday, March 13, 2017. Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan is fouled by Dallas Mavericks centre Salah Mejri as guard Wesley Matthews and Raptors centre Jonas Valanciunas look on during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Monday, March 13, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16) Jan '17 Do Phart 2
News Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fartman 2
Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Ripcity503 1
News Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14) Jul '14 Ted Haggard s Mas... 1
News Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14) Jul '14 sam 2
News Parker leaves with tight hamstring, won't return (May '14) May '14 Emily 1
News After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14) May '14 The Water Bouy 6
See all Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,072 • Total comments across all topics: 279,556,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC