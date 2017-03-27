Davis, Cousins lead Pelicans past Mav...

Davis, Cousins lead Pelicans past Mavericks 121-118

" Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins are providing increasing proof that "tall ball" could work for the New Orleans Pelicans. Davis had 30 points and 13 rebounds, Cousins added 29 points and 16 rebounds in his return from a two-game absence, and New Orleans beat the Dallas Mavericks 121-118 on Wednesday night.

